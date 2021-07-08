The final stage of online group play matches in the 2021 Call of Duty League season has begun.

Stage Five will mark the last set of regular-season games played heading into the final Major of the year and, ultimately, CoD Champs 2021. That means this stage is also the last opportunity for teams to earn those highly coveted CDL Points in an effort to finish in the top eight of the standings to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2021

Stage Four wrapped up last month with the Atlanta FaZe winning their third Major of the season. With that victory, Atlanta also locked up the No. 1 overall seed heading into CoD Champs 2021. But the rest of the teams in the league still have plenty to play for in Stage Five—and FaZe will be trying to complete a three-peat, too.

Stage Five will start with all 12 CDL franchises separated into two groups. Each team will play five online group play matches over three weeks to determine their seeding for the double-elimination Major at the end of July. Just like the Stage Four Major, the Stage Five Major will be held on LAN at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. But this time, fans will be allowed to attend and cheer on their favorite players from the stands.

Image via Call of Duty League

At the end of the three weeks of online group play, the top three teams in each group will secure a spot in the winners bracket of the Stage Five Major. The bottom three squads in each group, however, will start the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket.

Unlike the break between previous stages, many teams didn’t make roster changes over the past few weeks. The biggest change, though, comes from the Los Angeles Thieves signing 2016 world champion John. Former Gears of War pro MentaL will also make his Call of Duty League debut in Stage Five, replacing Cheen in the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ lineup.

Schedule for week one of Stage Five group play. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Five group play matches, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, July 8

OpTic Chicago vs. Paris Legion (Group A)

OpTic lead 2-0

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-185 OpTic

Standoff Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic

Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens (Group A)

Atlanta win 3-0

Checkmate Hardpoint: 250-188 Atlanta

Standoff Search and Destroy: 6-4 Atlanta

Garrison Control: 3-1 Atlanta

This article will be updated until Stage Five group play ends on Sunday, July 25.