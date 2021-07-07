The Call of Duty League’s 2021 Championship Weekend will be open to fans and take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Activision announced today.

The event will be held from Aug. 19 to 22, pitting the top eight teams from the CDL’s regular season against each other for the $1.2 million grand prize. The league’s fifth stage is set to begin this week before the playoffs kick off in August.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public next week on July 16. This will be a big departure from the CDL’s first finals, which was an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans will undoubtedly be loud and raucous in L.A. for the show.

CoD Champs 2021 begins on Thursday, Aug. 19 with round one play in both the winners and elimination brackets. The next day is round two in both brackets, with the winners finals and elimination finals taking place on Saturday, Aug. 21. And then Championship Sunday will feature the final two teams in a best-of-nine final.

Final seeding is still up for grabs, but the gap between eighth and ninth place heading into Stage Five is a whopping 70 points. Still, almost anything can mathematically happen in the standings, so the fifth stage is still important.

Image via Call of Duty League

Stage Five of the CDL begins tomorrow, July 8. The final Major of the season will take place from July 29 to Aug. 1.