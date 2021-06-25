Los Angeles Thieves sign John, promote Drazah to starting lineup

After a myriad of roster changes over the past few months—six to be exact—it appears the Los Angeles Thieves have the roster that will take them through the end of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season.

John, who was one of the best players in the world before sitting out all of the Modern Warfare season, will be making his return to the highest level of competitive Call of Duty for the first time since Black Ops 4. Alongside SlasheR and JKap, John won CoD Champs in 2016 with Team Envy and was named the event MVP. He most recently played for EastR in the Challengers scene since March.

Drazah, after an impressive showing at the CDL Stage Four Major, will be joining the starting and starting alongside John, SlasheR, and Kenny, the organization announced today. After a disappointing result in last week’s major, in which Huke was unavailable due to a ‘typo’ on his COVID-19 test, the Thieves appear to be trying to see what lineup gives it the best chance at a championship.

Drazah has had a solid season so far, posting an overall K/D of 1.01, including 1.05 K/D in Search and Destroy and a 1.07 K/D in Control in 2021. While the Thieves only won a single series in Stage Four with a 3-2 decision over the Seattle Surge, this lineup has championship experience. John and SlasheR have won CoD Champs, while Kenny made runs to Champs finals in 2018 and 2019. If there is any single roster that gives Los Angeles the best chance to compete and make a run to end the season, this is it.

The CDL returns in July with the start of Stage Five group play.