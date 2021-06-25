Here are the groups for Stage 5 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 season is entering the final leg of its regular season. With that comes the announcement of the groups for the season’s final stage.

Like every other stage this season, the groups were announced via a selection show. After winning the Stage Four Major, the Atlanta FaZe found themselves in Group A, while Dallas Empire were placed in Group B after their second-place run.

Here are the groups for Stage Five of the 2021 CDL season.

Group A

Atlanta FaZe

OpTic Chicago

New York Subliners

Los Angeles Thieves

Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens

Group B

Dallas Empire

Toronto Ultra

Minnesota RØKKR

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Seattle Surge

Group A has the potential for multiple tough matchups. Atlanta are the cream of the crop this season and will have a great shot to go 5-0 in group play. But New York are one of the league’s best squads, and OpTic can give teams fits if they play up to their potential. The Thieves are an unknown commodity at this point with Stage Five bringing another roster change for L.A.

Group B is extremely tough at the top with Dallas and Toronto, who had two incredible matchups in the Stage Four Major that both went to a game five. While Group A might have more star power, Group B has some solid middle-of-the-pack teams in Minnesota and Florida. And don’t forget about Seattle, who made an impressive run at the Stage Four Major before being knocked out by OpTic.

Stage Five, just like the previous stages before it, will feature three weeks of online group play, with each team playing five series. The top three teams from each group will start the Stage Five Major in the winners bracket. Teams who finish fourth through sixth will begin the Major in the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where one loss will send them home.

CDL Stage Five begins in July.