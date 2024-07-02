It’s time to find out who’s the best of the best in competitive Call of Duty—and you can get some sweet in-game loot just by watching.

The 2024 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is right around the corner, and the kings of Modern Warfare 3 will be crowned. And for tuning in, you can get items such as a weapon camo, blueprint, calling cards, XP tokens, and more.

Here are all of this year’s viewership drops on YouTube for the 2024 CDL Championship Weekend.

All CoD Champs 2024 viewership drops

A look at everything you can earn just by watching Champs. Image via Activision

Want these free items simply by watching some top-tier CoD? Tune in during CDL Champs weekend. Here’s what you can get and how to do it.

Thursday, July 18

A free emblem. Image via Activision

Watch for one hour: “Got em!” emblem

Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token

Watch for two hours: “Chip” emblem

Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token

Watch for three hours: “Get Turned On” animated calling card

Friday, July 19

Are you number one? Image via Activision

Watch for one hour: “Champ’s Here” calling card

Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token

Watch for two hours: “#1” weapon sticker

Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token

Watch for three hours: “Calculated” calling card

Saturday, July 20

The weapon camo you can earn on Saturday, July 20. Image via Activision

Watch for one hour: “SKKRRT” calling card

Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token

Watch for two hours: “Rent Free” animated emblem

Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token

Watch for three hours: “Gold Face” weapon camo

Sunday, July 21 (Championship Sunday)

Use this and shout “SKRRT” as you eliminate foes. Image via Activision

Watch for 30 minutes: “Champs 2024” sticker

Watch for 45 minutes: “Give ’em the Smoke” calling card

Watch for one hour: “Next Up” charm

Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP and one hour double weapon XP tokens

Watch for two hours: “Brick by Brick” pistol blueprint

How to get CDL drops on YouTube

Here’s a quick rundown on how to get CDL drops by watching matches on YouTube:

Log in to your YouTube account.

Go to YouTube’s account sharing page.

Here, you’ll find a list of accounts and services. Find “Activision ID” and click “Connect.”

Click “Continue.”

Log in to your Activision account. You can use your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net account, or whatever information is linked to your Activision ID.

A new window will ask you to share your information with YouTube. Click the box and then the “Authorize” button.

If successful, your accounts will be connected and you’ll be eligible to receive random drops while watching CDL streams. (It will say “Connected” under the video player on CDL streams if it worked.)

