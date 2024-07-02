Image Credit: Bethesda
CDL Viewership Rewards for 2024 CDL Champs
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All 2024 CDL Championship viewership drops and how to get them

It's almost Champs time.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:21 am

It’s time to find out who’s the best of the best in competitive Call of Duty—and you can get some sweet in-game loot just by watching.

The 2024 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is right around the corner, and the kings of Modern Warfare 3 will be crowned. And for tuning in, you can get items such as a weapon camo, blueprint, calling cards, XP tokens, and more.

Here are all of this year’s viewership drops on YouTube for the 2024 CDL Championship Weekend.

All CoD Champs 2024 viewership drops

CDL Champs 2024 viewership drops
A look at everything you can earn just by watching Champs. Image via Activision

Want these free items simply by watching some top-tier CoD? Tune in during CDL Champs weekend. Here’s what you can get and how to do it.

Thursday, July 18

CoD Champs "Chip" emblem
A free emblem. Image via Activision
  • Watch for one hour: “Got em!” emblem
  • Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token
  • Watch for two hours: “Chip” emblem
  • Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token
  • Watch for three hours: “Get Turned On” animated calling card

Friday, July 19

"#1" emblem in MW3
Are you number one? Image via Activision
  • Watch for one hour: “Champ’s Here” calling card
  • Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token
  • Watch for two hours: “#1” weapon sticker
  • Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token
  • Watch for three hours: “Calculated” calling card

Saturday, July 20

"Gold Face" CDL Champs 2024 MW3/Warzone weapon camo
The weapon camo you can earn on Saturday, July 20. Image via Activision
  • Watch for one hour: “SKKRRT” calling card
  • Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP token
  • Watch for two hours: “Rent Free” animated emblem
  • Watch for two hours and 30 minutes: One hour double weapon XP token
  • Watch for three hours: “Gold Face” weapon camo

Sunday, July 21 (Championship Sunday)

"Brick by Brick" blueprint in MW3 and Warzone
Use this and shout “SKRRT” as you eliminate foes. Image via Activision
  • Watch for 30 minutes: “Champs 2024” sticker
  • Watch for 45 minutes: “Give ’em the Smoke” calling card
  • Watch for one hour: “Next Up” charm
  • Watch for one hour and 30 minutes: One hour double XP and one hour double weapon XP tokens
  • Watch for two hours: “Brick by Brick” pistol blueprint

How to get CDL drops on YouTube

Here’s a quick rundown on how to get CDL drops by watching matches on YouTube:

  • Log in to your YouTube account.
  • Go to YouTube’s account sharing page.
  • Here, you’ll find a list of accounts and services. Find “Activision ID” and click “Connect.”
  • Click “Continue.”
  • Log in to your Activision account. You can use your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net account, or whatever information is linked to your Activision ID.
  • A new window will ask you to share your information with YouTube. Click the box and then the “Authorize” button.
  • If successful, your accounts will be connected and you’ll be eligible to receive random drops while watching CDL streams. (It will say “Connected” under the video player on CDL streams if it worked.)
