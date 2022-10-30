Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies

Join up with Task Force 141 and Los Vaqueros to earn some score.

Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two.

Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.

MW2’s campaign stars return characters like Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, Ghost, and more, and it will send players all over the globe in various mission styles to take down a threat that has the world on edge.

Here are all of the trophies you can unlock in MW2.

MW2 campaign trophies and achievements

Image via Activision

We are RTB (Platinum)

Collect all the Trophies

Crocodile (Silver)

Shoot three enemies while underwater in Wetwork.

Must be Wind (Gold)

Rescue the hostages in Countdown without the enemies firing their weapons.

Gunless (Gold)

Finish Alone without firing a gun.

Test Drive (Bronze)

Drive five vehicle types in Violence and Timing.

Ghost-in-Training (Gold)

Reach the penthouse in El Sin Nombre without killing anyone or triggering the alarm.

Don’t touch the deck! (Silver)

In Dark Water, advance 90 meters toward the front of the ship without touching the deck.

Keeping this One (Silver)

Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack.

Gentleman Thief (Gold)

Open three safes in the Campaign.

Wall of Duty (Bronze)

Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or Co-op.

Daredevil (Bronze)

While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or Co-op.

Practice makes Perfect (Silver)

Shoot all the targets in the training area in Ghost Team.

A Crappy Way to Die (Bronze)

Kill the enemy in the porta-potty.

Nessie (Silver)

Reach the barge without being seen in Wetwork.

No time to lose (Silver)

Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes.

Backpack Guy (Silver)

Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in Prison Break.

Cutting Heads off Snakes (Gold)

Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Time for Pints (Gold)

Finish the Campaign on any difficulty.

Nobody was There (Silver)

Never trigger the alarm in Recon by Fire.

MW2 Special Ops trophies

Image via Activision

Night Fight (Silver)

Earn three Stars in Low Profile.

Hellride (Silver)

Earn three Stars in Denied Area. (Silver)

Kings of the Mountain

Earn three Stars in Defender: Mt. Zaya. (Silver)

Going Dark (Silver)

Complete Low Profile without triggering any alarms.

Only the Beginning (Silver)

Earn at least one Star in Co-op.

Full SSE (Silver)