Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.

In DMZ, players have no control over where they spawn and with dozens of possible locations in Al Mazrah, players may start many lobbies lost and scrambling for cover. Some spawn locations are undoubtedly more advantageous than others, either closer to potential loot locations or further away from major conflict areas.

Below is a map containing all currently known spawn locations in DMZ with various notations to mark each spawn point’s relative safety.

All spawn locations in DMZ Al Mazrah

The map above shows all locations players could potentially spawn into at the beginning of a game. The various different symbols at each approximate location denote the relative safety or unsafety of each zone. Red circles are typically dangerous areas that players should seek to immediately exit, as they are extremely exposed to enemies.

Blue triangles are in-between locations that provide decent cover from enemies and are not nearly as exposed as other spawn points. Green squares are widely considered the best spawn points at the start of any lobby, as these locations provide significant distance to other players and spawn locations, giving players time to loot up before engaging in any gunfights.

What differentiates poor from excellent spawn points is typically its distance from other possible spawn locations. The spawns around the Zarqwa Hydroelectric landmark are especially superior because of the more spaced-out nature of the region. The various spawns around Sawah Village are far more clustered together, likely resulting in more early clashes between squads.