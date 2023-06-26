Warzone’s fog fix is live, but it might not be the solution you were hoping for

Warzone players tired of trying to deal with Silent Hill-like fog in the game’s newest map, Vondel, will be happy to know a change is being made.

Raven Software announced an update went live in Warzone today “to reduce the chance of fog appearing during the match” in the Resurgence mode on Vondel, the new small-scale respawn map added to Warzone in season four.

📢 A minor update for Vondel Resurgence has gone live to reduce the chance of Fog appearing during the match.#Warzone — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 26, 2023

Dynamic Fog on Vondel was touted as one of the features of the mode, but Resurgence players quickly got annoyed with the frequency of how often it was appearing in matches, drastically lowering visibility.

Related: CoD players furious with original Warzone shutdown: ‘Such a scummy move’

“Because Vondel is built atop a network of canals and is technically below sea level, this location is subject to fog during certain inclement weather conditions,” Activision’s season four announcement said. “Initial intel suggests that fog could be present during DMZ infiltrations, as well as on very rare instances in other game modes.”

Apparently it wasn’t rare enough, so the frequency has been lowered. And judging by the replies to the above tweet, players are stoked about it—but they’re still hoping that the fog will be removed entirely.

“Great, but let’s take it one step further and remove it [altogether] from Resurgence/BR,” said one player in the replies. “The map has perfect visibility and vibrant colors, no reason to ruin that.”

Warzone’s fourth season is ongoing now, with a Season Four Reloaded update due to hit some time in July.

About the author