Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck.

But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind yesterday while they played on the infamous Santa Sena Border Crossing map. While voice comms in CoD typically revolve around using noteworthy scenery as a way of locating enemies, the highway filled with inoperable vehicles makes it extremely difficult to quickly and concisely relay information to teammates.

Embracing the ridiculous mess that is the highway map, Doc, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo spent a round of CoD treating their voice call like a CDL team—or at least they tried.

In a one and a half minute edited video Doc posted to Twitter, fans can see just how difficult any attempts at communication are on a map filled with cars and trucks around every angle.

Doc starts the video by pointing out that there is a “guy by the truck,” at which point Tim begins to laugh hysterically and Lupo immediately runs with the sarcasm by complimenting Doc’s “good comms.”

From there, Lupo went in with quality callouts like “they’re up top next to the bus on the road, on the road, middle of the bridge, on the road.”

Soon after, Doc added in a gem himself by telling the others that there were “two guys in the street.” After Doc got taken out, Tim reiterated Doc’s statement, confirming that the enemies were “in the street near the car, backside street, near the car.”

Following the match, which the trio of streamers won, Tim brought things back to a serious note for a second, saying that he believes the map wouldn’t be nearly as “awful” if there weren’t so many cars.

Doc noted that the openness of a highway map with no cars on it would make cover difficult and make the sightlines “crazy,” and Tim knew exactly what Doc thinks the map needs.

“More cars,” Doc and Tim said in unison.