DMZ may not have been the focal point of today’s Call of Duty (CoD) season four reloaded update, but the way the game can be played may have changed with some key additions.

While many will focus on the three The Boys operators, the field upgrades they’re bringing to Warzone and DMZ may actually be the most impactful part of the update. The Temp V field upgrades promise to bring maximum chaos to CoD, so you should get to know what they’re all about so you’re not caught off guard while trying to exfil in DMZ.

Here are the full patch notes for DMZ season four reloaded, courtesy of Activision.

All DMZ changes in CoD season four reloaded update

Gameplay

Activision warned players that “there are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21.”

The Temp V field upgrades have been added to DMZ (in addition to all other Warzone playlists except Ranked Play). In DMZ, Temp V is less common and only has three superpowers, one less than in traditional Warzone. Here are those superpowers: Electric Shockwave – This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures operators and AI combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment. Laser Vision – This ability levitates the player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets. Teleport – This ability warps the player straight up into the air.

Adjustments

Players can now see the progress they’ve made on their upgrade missions in the After Action Report.

Increased the time to Plea for Help to 20 seconds from 15 after your squad has been eliminated.

The Plea for Help timer that triggers after you are the last player on a squad eliminated will now pause while holding down the plea button.

Plea for Help and Assimilation

When reviving someone who is pleading, the player who was pleading will no longer auto-join the reviver’s team.

There will be a 30-second grace period after a player is revived, where the reviver’s team will not be able to damage the player who was pleading.

After reviving, the reviver will be given a prompt to invite the revived player to their team.

The “Plea for Help” and “Loot” prompts are now separate: The “Plea for Help” revive prompt is on the player’s body, and the “Loot” prompt is on the backpack like normal. Looting the player first will not disable the Plea option.

Created a direct assimilation function to only send a request to one person.

The team who killed the player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.

Player bounties

If a player and their squad kill too many players in DMZ, that high-kill individual player will be issued a warning. If they kill another player, they can expect a bounty to be placed on their head. Enemy operators in the Exclusion Zone will then receive intel on their position to secure a reward upon completion.

Killing a player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000.

This Bounty is not active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex.

Bug fixes

Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends.

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with equipment.

Fixing incorrect items being listed in the upgrades menu.

Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission.

Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one.

Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah.

Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the player was standing on top of a vehicle.

Fixed a number of issues affecting mission descriptions.

Fixed an issue where completed urgent missions were not resetting on subsequent days.

Fixed an issue where the mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer.

Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren’t unlocked correctly.

Fixed a problem with missions that require the player to infil into Koschei Complex.

Fixed an issue where Barter items weren’t unlocked correctly.

Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one player empties it.

Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier Four Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case.

Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ.

Fixed an issue where “The Fear in Your Eyes” challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kills.

