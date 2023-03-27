DMZ Salvager mission guide: How to find all contraband packages

In Call of Duty DMZ, your job is to complete faction missions to earn XP, contraband weapons, and other rewards. These missions are unique and are designed across five tiers for all the factions. These factions include White Lotus, Legion, Black Mous, and Crown. These missions are divided across both the Ashika Island and Al Mazrah maps, and you’ll need to know the exact locations to visit for specific assignments.

The Salvager is a Tier two faction mission for Crown, and it has two objectives you need to complete. This mission requires you to visit the sunken ship sites around both maps. The objective is to find Contraband packages at these shipwreck areas and extract them successfully. Some of these packages are located at tricky spots that are not easy to find on the map.

Here’s how to complete the Salvager mission in Call of Duty DMZ.

The Salvager is the last Tier 2 mission for the Crown faction, and it has two objectives you need to complete. The objectives are spread across both maps, and it’s best to start on Al Mazrah. Keep in mind, you must exfil with the contraband packages in one deployment, and dying to opponents resets the mission. To complete this mission quickly, try to avoid engagements with enemy operators, and head for the objective locations right after spawning. Here are all the objectives for the Salvager mission in Call of Duty DMZ.

Extract three contraband packages from the sunken ship in Al Mazrah in one deployment

Extract two contraband packages from the sunken ship in Ashika Island in one deployment

Where to find the contraband packages on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty DMZ

The first Contraband package is located on a ship underneath the water surface at the E8 map coordinate. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this package. To get this Contraband package, you need to swim underwater and stow it quickly in your backpack. Remember, you can stay underwater only for a few moments, so try to dive directly perpendicular to the package. This way you can get it quickly and swim back to the water surface without taking damage.

The second Contraband package is located inside the sunken ship on the southern edge of the Al Mazrah map at the D8 map coordinate. This sunken ship is located southeast of the Sawah Village POI, check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. Once you are on the ship, navigate through the left-hand side entrance from the main deck. From this corridor, enter the first room on the right-hand side, and you’ll find a few lockers and bunker beds in the room. The Contraband package is hidden under these bunker beds, and you can crouch at this spot to stow the item in your backpack.

The third Contraband package on the Al Mazrah map is located at the sunken ship at the Sawah Village POI. This area is full of AI combatants, so we highly recommend moving cautiously around the sunken ship. The Contraband package is located on the

Where to find the contraband packages on Ashika Island in Call of Duty DMZ

The other two Contraband packages are on the Ashika Island map. Start a new match on Ashika Island, and visit the Shipwreck POI located on the eastern edge of the map. Check the yellow circles on the map image above to see the exact location of the packages.

Visit the sunken ship on the northern side of the Shipwreck POI, and walk to the front end of the deck. You’ll find the Contraband package kept near the chained gear on the deck. Once you have the first package, go to the southern ship at the Shipwreck POI.

On the second ship, go to the middle section, and you’ll find a broken area with space to go underwater. This is the spot where you also find the HMS Shipwreck cache. The second Contraband package is located just beside the H.M.S. Shipwreck cache on the southern ship at Shipwreck POI. Once you have both packages, head to an extraction point on Ashika Island. Successfully extracting the packages in your backpack will complete the Salvager mission in DMZ.