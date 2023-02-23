Where to find Gun Oil in DMZ

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode sends players into a volatile hellscape where players tackle AI militia that can take them down with a few bullets from their magazines, and other deadly players who’ll most likely enjoy the hunt.

While traversing the regions of Warzone 2, you’ll be able to complete challenges and missions along the way. These challenges provide XP, money, and sometimes loot. Once you’ve got the best loot, you can take on almost any enemy and have a fighting chance.

Challenges like “Helping Hand, Place Gun Oil in the Enfer Store,” will require you to gather random items littered throughout the map; in this case, you’ll need gun oil.

Where’s the best place to find gun oil in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image via Activision

To find gun oil in DMZ, head to Mawizeh Marshlands. This is your best chance at finding gun oil in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

Make your way to the building below, and snoop around all the rooms inside. Therein lies your path to gun oil.

You might be a part of the unlucky few that doesn’t find gun oil at this location. If that’s the case, try the spot again another time. Mawizeh Marshlands has the highest spawn rate of gun oil so it will be there eventually.

Image via Activision

Fortunately, you won’t encounter many enemies on your expedition to the construction site.