Where to use the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, you get to explore the Ashika Island and Al Mazrah maps to complete different quests for the four factions. Most of them revolve around specific objectives that you need to fulfill at different parts of the maps. You also get to complete various types of contracts that give cash bonuses.

Some of these quests will require you to visit different dead drops, infiltrate a tunnel, or even gather intel from AI forces. While exploring the two maps, you will come across numerous keys that can be used to unlock specific buildings, toolboxes, and areas.

These keys you find on the maps can be stored in the key inventory, and you can visit the corresponding locations in a match to gather the loot from the locked areas. Some of them are located at major POIs, while others are in remote spots. One of the keys you’ll find is the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache key, and you will need to know where to use this key to unlock the space and claim the loot.

Here’s how to find the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache key in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to find the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache key can be used at a shipwreck located on the eastern edge of Ashika Island. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the ship on the map.

To unlock this cache, you’ll need to find its corresponding key. Keys can be obtained through various methods in DMZ. The best way is to complete HVT contracts. You can also get them by searching all the loot caches while exploring the maps. Supply drops also have keys, and AI combatants also often drop keys after getting eliminated.

After finding the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache key, extract from the match with the item in your backpack. It will be added to your key inventory. Before starting the next match, make sure to equip the key in your backpack. Select Ashika Island, and visit the eastern side of the map. You’ll find two different ships here: you need to go to the one on the southern side.

Screengrab via Activision

Jump in the water, and swim toward the left-hand side of the ship. After reaching this spot on the image, you need to enter through the hole shown above. You’ll also find a hidden loot cache near this entrance: drop down while inside the water to access it.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

After entering through the hold on the bottom of the ship, you’ll find the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache on the left-hand side. Check the arrow on the image above for its exact location.

Screengrab via Activision

The loot inside the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache is not great, as you’ll only get some pieces of equipment, ammunition, and other items. Visiting this location wouldn’t be too profitable if you are playing in a team and trying to complete different contracts. You can use the key here to unlock the H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache while playing solo in DMZ on Ashika Island.