Where to use the Water Pump Control key in DMZ

With the addition of Ashika Island in season 2 of DMZ, players gained a plethora of additional content to explore. While some players might be busy doing new Faction missions for Crown, others are trying to hunt down all of the keys the new locale has to offer.

As it is with Al Mazrah, there are dozens of locked doors and locations on Ashika Island that require the use of a specific key to open. Players need the keys to complete missions or simply loot whatever is behind the lock. If players have picked up the Water Pump Control key and aren’t sure where it leads, we have you covered.

Using the Water Pump Control key in DMZ

The Water Pump Control key can be used in an unnamed location on Ashika Island. Players will find it in the F3 quadrant of the map, which is located at the island’s northernmost point. In the F3 quadrant, players are looking for a specific building just off the coast, as seen in the screenshot below: it is the one with the green “1” icon.

Image via Activision

You can find two entrances inside, both of which can be opened using the Water Pump Control key. One of the doors is on the west side of the building, while the other is on the east side. They are located just off the road on the first floor. There is also a ladder on this building, but players won’t be able to get inside up there.

Whichever door you choose, open it using the Water Pump Control key, and head inside to discover the loot that awaits. One nice piece of loot you will find is an Intel page, which is crucial for certain Faction missions in DMZ.