Custom loadouts locked in Modern Warfare 2? Try this to fix them

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but its launch is being bogged down by several bugs and errors affecting many players.

An especially pesky bug on launch day is locking custom loadouts for players who have already unlocked the feature, preventing them from editing or creating loadouts and forcing them into using ones already made before the bug or default classes.

Here’s how to unlock loadouts and killstreaks in MW2 if you’re bugged.

How to unlock loadouts and killstreaks in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Custom loadouts and killstreaks are unlocked at level four in MW2’s progression system. If you’re past that level and loadouts are still locked, your game might be bugged and you’ll need to figure out a fix or wait for a patch to chase down the issue.

Players are reporting this bug happening to them on launch day, along with several other bugs, crashes, and missing features. It was a rough few hours on social media for CoD players right after the game launched worldwide, with many hopping online to voice their frustrations.

Some players on Reddit are trying to find a fix for the issue before Infinity Ward has officially acknowledged it. Returns are varying, but some say that a simple restart of the application is fixing the issue. On PC, try ending the game in task manager and restarting it.

For now, though, it seems like this is just one of many bugs that are plaguing the game at launch and will need an update or patch to squash. This is a common occurrence in big multiplayer game launches even in 2022, so it may just take a few days for the game to get an update.

Stay tuned to the official information channels of Infinity Ward, Call of Duty, and Activision for updates on a potential fix.