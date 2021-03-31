The midseason update for Call of Duty: Warzone hit last night and it’s a bit of a whopper—in file size, but not so much content.

The update is 52 GB on PlayStation and 57.8 GB on Xbox, but Activision says that this is due to "optimization of data," which will reduce the overall file size of the game in the end.

Season Two Reloaded will go live in #Warzone at 11 PM PST.



Check out the fixes/changes to Armor spawns, the AUG, Attachments, and more by reading the patch notes linked below: https://t.co/bUrqXx9ELU pic.twitter.com/2XUcXQVU3o — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 31, 2021

The rest of the update is a lot of minor changes, like the ability to double-click the ping button to place a danger ping and a fix for armor that will now allow it to spawn consistently as ground loot.

The biggest change that will be of interest to many players, though, is a slight nerf to Black Ops Cold War's AUG, which has had its base recoil magnitude increased. The burst-fire rifle has been dominating the Warzone meta as of late.

Other than some minor bug fixes and some corrections to weapon attachment descriptions, that's really all there is to see in the new update. The season three update, due in about a month, should be much bigger.

The full list of patch notes for the latest Warzone update can be found below:

General

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

Gameplay

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you'll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you're pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed "Delete Pings" text to "Remove My Pings".

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

Weapons

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

Attachments

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

Operators

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Download

The Season Two Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 52.0 to 57.8 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone, who are up to date with the latest updates on either (or both) games.

This Warzone download is a larger file size due to the optimization of data.

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

52.0 GB PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

52.0 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

57.8 GB Xbox One: 57.8 GB

57.8 GB PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone Only) / 133.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.