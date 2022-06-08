Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II worldwide reveal trailer raises the stakes in the epic sequel’s campaign

The world’s first glimpse at the hotly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here.

The worldwide reveal trailer for MWII just dropped on YouTube, offering a look into the exciting campaign, set to the tune of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” And it’s enough to get CoD fans counting down the days until release.

Taking place a few years after the events of Modern Warfare, MWII’s campaign stars the newly-formed Task Force 141 as it faces “a massive global threat across a campaign of missions that push the boundaries of gameplay.”

“The action takes players around the world as Task Force 141 works to neutralise a

terrorist conspiracy and attack on the US, spanning locations around the globe,” Activision said.

Returning characters in the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare include Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley, Sergent John “Soap” MacTavish, and CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell. New characters revealed include Colonel Alejandro Vargas and Phillip Graves.

MWII will launch with a campaign and multiplayer component, along with “an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay,” according to Activision. The new Warzone experience is also scheduled to launch sometime “this year,” although most likely not at launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on Oct. 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam and Battle.net on PC.