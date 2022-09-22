The Modern Warfare 2 beta has entered its second week of testing, allowing Xbox and PC players to try their hand at the next installment in the Call of Duty series.

Since this is just the beta, only a small selection of weapons is available. In total, the beta showcases five assault rifles, two battle rifles, three submachine guns, one shotgun, three light machine guns, two marksman rifles, one sniper, two handguns, and two launchers. But several of these weapons are locked in the beta’s create-a-class menu—though some can be unlocked by following a couple of unusual steps.

For the weapons that can be equipped in a beta custom class, however, there are a handful that players can level up to unlock some attachments in an effort to make that gun better. Some guns, though, are locked at level one as the maximum, preventing players from adding attachments to them in the beta.

Here are all of the current weapon level caps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. These level caps are based on what the in-game menu displays, though some guns seemingly can’t reach the final number (the M4, for example, has a max level of 20 but can seemingly only go up to 19 at this time).

Assault rifles

Lachmann-556: Level 20

M4: Level 20

M16: Level 16

Kastov-74u: Level one

TAQ-56: Level one

Battle rifles

FTAC Recon: Level 23

Lachmann-762: Level 19

SMGs

Lachmann Sub: Level 20

FSS Hurricane: Level 15

Fennec 45: Level one

Shotguns

Expedite 12: Level one

LMGs

556 Icarus: Level 16

Rapp H: Level 18

Sakin MG38: Level one

Marksman rifles

LM-S: Level 13

Lockwood MK2: Level one

Sniper rifles

Signal 50: Level one

Handguns

X12: Level one

X13 Auto: Level one

Launchers

PILA: Level one

JOKR: Level one

This list will be updated as more weapons are added to the game.