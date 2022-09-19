These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series.
The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that ties them all together and that’s the suite of modern-day weaponry and equipment that players can use when teaming up with friends.
Before hopping online, it’s important to know which guns are worth your time to level up and use when fragging the opposition. No matter what the Call of Duty game may be, there will always be a class of guns that stand out above the rest.
Here are all of the current best weapons in Modern Warfare 2, which is a very limited selection in the beta but will likely include way more to choose from at launch.
Best assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2
M4
- Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Best SMG in Modern Warfare 2
Lachmann Sub
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Best sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2
Signal 50
Best shotgun in Modern Warfare 2
Expedite 12
Best battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2
FTAC Recon
- Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator
- Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel
- Optic: SZ Reflex
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory
- Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip
Best light machine gun in Modern Warfare 2
556 Icarus
- Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel
- Stock: Corio Precio Factory
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip