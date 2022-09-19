These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series.

The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that ties them all together and that’s the suite of modern-day weaponry and equipment that players can use when teaming up with friends.

Before hopping online, it’s important to know which guns are worth your time to level up and use when fragging the opposition. No matter what the Call of Duty game may be, there will always be a class of guns that stand out above the rest.

Here are all of the current best weapons in Modern Warfare 2, which is a very limited selection in the beta but will likely include way more to choose from at launch.

Best assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2

M4

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp

Forge-TAC Castle Comp Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Best SMG in Modern Warfare 2

Lachmann Sub

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Best sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2

Signal 50

Screengrab via Activision

Best shotgun in Modern Warfare 2

Expedite 12

Screengrab via Activision

Best battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2

FTAC Recon

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator

Shred CP90 Compensator Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel Optic: SZ Reflex

SZ Reflex Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Best light machine gun in Modern Warfare 2

556 Icarus

Screengrab via Activision