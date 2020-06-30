The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s midseason update are here.

The “Season Four Reloaded” update will add 200-player battle royale, a new sniper, a new piece of Warzone equipment in the Spotter Scope, and a new multiplayer map called Cheshire Park. The update also includes some highly-anticipated weapon balance changes, like much-needed nerfs to the Grau 5.56 and MP5.

Tonight's update will begin rolling out across all platforms at 11PM PDT!

The new update is being deployed at 1am CT on June 30. The update for owners of Modern Warfare will be 22 to 36 GB, according to Activision. Console owners must install a secondary download of approximately 3.5 GB.

Once the “Season Four Reloaded” update is completed, it should increase the overall digital size of the game, but not by a lot. For free-to-play Warzone players, though, the size of the game will be smaller.

The full list of patch notes can be found below:

Warzone

New Gulag weapons. Semi-auto rifles, snipers, along with one “just fists and a throwing knife” loadout.

BR Quads 200

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder: Blood Money

General fixes

Fix for an issue where players could modify weapons with attachments from other weapons while using a mouse.

Fixed the wording in the Daily Challenge “Deploy the Manual Turret Killstreak 5 Times” to say “Shield Turret.”

Multiplayer and Warzone win/losses now track as intended per mode.

Improved stability for PC players.

Fixed an issue that prevented from firing an ATV’s main canon while wearing Akimbo pistols using Keyboard and Mouse controls.

Fix for Kreuger’s eyes coming out of his character model while performing the Brassed Off execution.

Fix for some Completionist camos not applying to the Witching Hour (AX-50 variant).

Fixed an exploit on Krovnik Farmland while playing Reinfected Ground War.

Fixed a bug where the MIL-SIM CTSFO viewmodel gloves didn’t match the in-game world model.

Fix for a section of Hardhat that had invisible collision.

Fix for a bug where Demolition matches would not end as intended in overtime.

Added the Kali Sticks to modes like All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected, and Gunfight.

Longshots now display the distance in the point feed.

Fixed a bug where the Juggernaut HUD elements would remain on the screen if the player was crushed by a crate.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in place when throwing a grenade and trying to use a Shield Turret at the same time.

If a player throws a Molotov at a severely damaged Deployable Cover, the Deployable Cover will break and the Molotov fire will disappear, but damage for the fire remains present for a duration of ~20 seconds. This has been fixed.

Recon Drones can now be destroyed with Throwing Knives.

Hipfire reticles are now visible in Spectate and in the Killcam. This will make it easier to tell if a player is using Stopping Power rounds or Slug rounds.

Warzone

Fix for an exploit in Boneyard where players could climb into the destroyed portion of a plane.

Gas Mask now cracks when you’re taking damage near or in the circle.

‘Team Wiped’ message now appears in the Killfeed for your whole squad to see.

Fix for an issue where players could spawn under the map after winning their Gulag match.

Fixed a bug where players using Charly’s Tactical Human skin or Mara’s Valkryie skin would notice their character models missing from the exfil epilogue in the helicopter.

The audio for the Supply Choppers is too loud, preventing players from hearing most other sounds and communicating with their squad. This has been adjusted.

During the Supply Chopper event the supply choppers may spawn from under the map, killing players positioned on top of these locations as they raised through the map. This has been fixed.

Fix for the final circle being too close over areas that players cannot access such as the middle of Stadium.

The After Action Report now shows Cash Earned and Placement

Fix for a rare bug where a player spawned out of bounds after dying out of bounds.

Fix for a minor issue where the radio operator dialog and subtitles for called in Killstreaks could incorrectly play the wrong faction.

Now allow up to three Precision Airstrikes to be called in at once but within a distance restriction.

Weapons

The M4 will perform an AR magazine reload when attempting to reload the underbarrel launcher while you have the 50 Round Mag attachment equipped. This has been fixed.

Stopping Power is now applied to headshots. Only certain weapons can go from a two-shot to a one-shot headshot, like the FAL and Oden. This fixes a few cases where headshots could sometimes do less damage than body shots when using Stopping Power.

Start Ammo and Max Ammo Adjustments: Increased Max Ammo: M4 .458 SOCOM Rounds Increased Max Ammo and Start Ammo: CR-56 AMAX M67 Rounds SKS 10 Round Mags Striker 45 Hollowpoint Rounds SCAR Default Mags Oden Default Mags Increased Start Ammo: SCAR 25 Round Mags Oden 25 Round Mags

AX-50: Increased damage range

HDR: Guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range

Kar98k: Increased ADS speed Small decrease to hip spread Increased damage range

MK2 Carbine: Faster movement speed Increased damage range

Dragonuv: Increased ADS speed 2 hit kill min Gun recoil returns to the center more Faster rate of fire

FAL: Added a close range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential

AK-47: Increased ADS speed

CR-56 AMAX: Decreased damage range

MP5: Decreased damage range Decreased 10MM damage range Reduced long range damage to 10MM ammo Slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo

Grau 5.56 Damage range reduction Slight increase to high frequency recoil Reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels

Shotgun Slugs: Increased projectile velocity Reduced ads spread Added dynamic hip spread Increased damage ranges Increased lower torso damage

No stock attachment: Increased weapon recoil Decreased ADS aiming steadiness



Special Operations

Improved the effectiveness of the Decoy Grenade against most types of enemy soldiers.

Operation Harbinger – Fixed issue where some of the white trucks would appear without any enemies inside of them.

Special Operations: Survival