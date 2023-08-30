CoD implements game-changing voice chat detection system—and some players are nervous

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 players will likely be familiar with just how common it can be to overhear terrible hate speech during a regular gaming session. But now, a new system introduced today aims to put an end to as much of that as possible.

On Aug. 30, the official Call of Duty Twitter account announced the new AI-based detection system going into place today in North America. The specific voice chat detection software will be able to live monitor every word you say.

Almost instantly, the post received swarms of replies from players who seemed to be devastated that they now can’t use despicable harassment speech against others. The system itself uses ToxMod, “the AI-powered voice chat moderation technology from Modulate,” which is the company Activision has teamed up with for this project.

We're taking the next leap forward in our commitment to combat toxicity with in-game voice moderation launching day-and-date with #MW3



The moderation beta will launch today for North America (English only). Learn more 👉 https://t.co/FsBVNk2LbN pic.twitter.com/Z3O11JMJYF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 30, 2023

Activision also confirmed the timeline of how ToxMod will be implemented. As of Aug. 30, the beta rollout system will be in place for North America, but it’s set to become active in other regions. Every other region except Asia will have this voice detection system in place starting from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Nov. 10. It was not mentioned why the system won’t have the same release date in Asia, however.

On Modulate’s official website, there are many companies and games that it is said to be trusted by, including Schell Games, Rec Room, and more. ToxMod itself listens for any hate or discriminatory speech and harassment by way of machine learning. Essentially, this means the AI will get even smarter at catching offenders and, of course, dealing with people who say toxic phrases as time goes on.

One comment in the thread of CharlieIntel’s post on the news suggests that about “half the player base” might not last very long with this new system. Posts like these ultimately showcase just how rampant toxic speech has become within CoD.

Half the player base boutta be DONE FOR😭 — illogical (@iam_illogical) August 30, 2023

Anti-cheat software has been in place for Warzone DMZ and Modern Warfare 2 for a while, but the introduction of the new voice detection software should overall make the servers a much safer and friendlier place for everyone. This is a step in the right direction to ensure the best experience for players and should keep a lot of hate speech away from the community.

