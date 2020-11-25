Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 has been added to the Quick Play tab in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today.

For those unaware, Hardcore mode reduces player health, limits the HUD and radar, and adds friendly fire. The variant allows players to get kills more quickly, so it’s a great option for ranking up guns, especially with double weapon XP now live.

The other notes in today’s update were a few stability fixes for rare crashes and a minor fix to progression in Zombies that was allowing players to earn more weapon XP than intended.

NoahJ456 tweeted yesterday about leveling a weapon to the maximum in just one game of Zombies, so the attention brought to the problem might have contributed to it being fixed so quickly.

Another update for Black Ops Cold War earlier in the week tweaked Hardpoint spawns and fixed some more bugs, so Treyarch has been pretty consistent with fixes in the early days of the new CoD’s lifespan.

The full patch notes for the small update can be found below.

Multiplayer

Playlists

Added Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 to Hardcore tab in Quick Play.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when playing Hardpoint.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur while pinging locations.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur loading into a Multiplayer match.

Zombies

Progression