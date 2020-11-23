The patch notes are already available.



Treyarch has revealed the patch notes for a new update that just went live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms.

The most important change in the update is the adjustment of Hardpoint spawn logic “to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.” This could have an immediate effect on pro scrimmages as CDL teams prepare for the 2021 campaign.

More spawn adjustments were added in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike, along with bug fixes for a UI error when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka and an issue that was preventing Flak Jacket from working properly in Hardcore modes.

The new patch clears the way for the addition of Nuketown ’84 tomorrow at 12pm CT. The map is a reimagining of the classic, close-quarters map set in 1984 in a “sister site” to the original.

The patch notes also mentioned multiple bug fixes and stability fixes for Cold War’s Zombies mode.

The full patch notes for the Nov. 23 update can be found below.

Multiplayer

Spawns

Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.

Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Perks

Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.

Zombies

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Enemies

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.

Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Stability