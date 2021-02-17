Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets double XP and double battle pass XP this weekend

Double XP and double battle pass XP are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekend, Treyarch announced today.

The XP boost will begin on Friday, Feb. 19 at 12pm CT and run through Monday, Feb. 22 at 12pm CT. Prestige levels and battle pass levels will progress at double their normal rate.

Finish the season strong.



Double XP and Double Battle Pass XP Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 19! pic.twitter.com/HCb5hSxrTN — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

The double XP weekend comes during the final weekend of season one, Black Ops Cold War's initial content season, which began in December. The first post-launch update added new maps, a new operator, and multiple new weapons.

Season two of Black Ops Cold War is set to begin next week on Feb. 25. Activision released a trailer for the new season yesterday, teasing a new operator, new weapons, and possible new locations.

Call of Duty esports fans should pay attention to whatever comes in the new season, especially considering that the Call of Duty League could add its new content in one of the upcoming stages in the 2021 season.

The contents of the season one battle pass will be gone once season one ends, so players who are slacking in leveling up their pass should use the double XP this weekend to finish it off before it's too late.