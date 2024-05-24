CoD: Black Ops 6 will reportedly stay on past-gen consoles—and could arrive on a new one soon

As Call of Duty enters a new era under Microsoft ownership, with a reported appearance on Game Pass in the near future, fans who play on past-generation consoles won’t have to worry about being forced to upgrade.

According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty title—Black Ops 6—will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One owners will also reportedly be able to play Black Ops 6 via “a cross-generation version” that’s released for the X|S.

Does anyone else remember playing Black Ops on the Wii? Image via Activision

In this report, Henderson confirms images that appeared online that showed pre-order listings for Black Ops 6, which included an entry for the PS4. Henderson says he confirmed the release status of the 2024 CoD title with “several Gamestop employees and developers of the game.” The listing image also contains the unsurprising retail price for Black Ops 6: $69.99.

Henderson’s report includes some information about Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, too, claiming the series is coming to Switch players when the Nintendo Switch 2 is released, “presumably next year.” This is part of a 10-year deal between Xbox and Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch, but the delay can be attributed to the current Switch not being powerful enough.

Because the Call of Duty series is “essentially using the same engine moving forward,” according to Henderson, the developers don’t see any reason or need to stop producing the game for past generations. By doing so, Microsoft can ensure it brings in revenue from gamers who are still playing on the PS4 or Xbox One.

If Microsoft does go forward with the major move to put the next Call of Duty title onto Game Pass, then Black Ops 6 could be the most accessible and/or most played installment in the series ever. More information and possible confirmation of Microsoft’s plans for the series should be revealed at the Call of Duty showcase on June 9, following the Xbox Games Showcase.

