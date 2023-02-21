Xbox games coming to Switch as part of 10-year Microsoft and Nintendo partnership

One of the hardest decisions you have to make as a gamer is whether to buy a Nintendo, Xbox, or PlayStation. But no more as Xbox games are coming to Nintendo consoles as a part of the latest Microsoft and Nintendo collaboration.

On Feb. 21, Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith announced that Microsoft and Nintendo have reached a 10-year agreement to bring Xbox games to Nintendo consoles so that Nintendo fans can enjoy Call of Duty and other games formerly exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox.

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

The vice chair explained on Twitter how this decision is based upon giving gamers more freedom and options when choosing their gaming platform. This should also freshen up the gaming market as there will be more competition.

Smith also hinted that there are more similar changes to come in the near future. “This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms,” he said.

As we wait for Microsoft and Nintendo to start rolling out games, hopefully, we’ll learn more details about the titles making their way to Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned and we’ll let you know as soon as we know more details.