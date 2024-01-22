The Call of Duty League’s first Major of 2024 is here. Major One is set to kick off in frosty Boston, and there are viewership rewards via YouTube Drops for fans to earn while watching.
Atlanta FaZe head into the weekend undefeated at 7-0, while Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners are right behind them at 6-1 following the Major One online qualifiers. The winner of the Call of Duty event will take home some big-time CDL Points to set themselves up in a great position for the season moving forward.
But for fans, it’s all about the free stuff in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, so here are all the YouTube drops for CDL’s 2024 Major One in Boston.
How to get CDL drops on YouTube
- Create an Activision account, which you should already have if you play CoD.
- Link your YouTube account with your Activision account on this page.
- Tune in during Major One with the linked YouTube account.
Here’s exactly when to tune in for the matches on the weekend of Major One, from Jan. 25 to 28.
CDL Major One schedule
Thursday, Jan. 25
- 12:30pm CT: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe
- 2pm CT: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners
- 3:30pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra
- 5pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics
Friday, Jan. 26
- 12:30pm CT: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBD
- 2pm CT: Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBD
- 3:30pm CT: Vegas Legion vs. TBD
- 5pm CT: Boston Breach vs. TBD
- 6:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Jan. 27
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 6:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Jan 28
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
All CDL YouTube drops for Major One
Thursday, Jan. 25
- Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP
- Watch for 90 minutes: “Easy Dub” emblem
- Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP
- Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Flipped a Switch” calling card
Friday, Jan. 26
- Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP
- Watch for 90 minutes: “To the Bank” calling card
- Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP
- Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Camper” emblem
Saturday, Jan. 27
- Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP
- Watch for 90 minutes: “We’ll Be Right Back” animated emblem
- Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP
- Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Add it to the Reel” animated calling card
Sunday, Jan. 28
- Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP
- Watch for 90 minutes: “Abominable Snowman” weapon charm
- Watch for two hours: “Frostbite” pistol blueprint
- Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: 60 minutes double weapon XP