The Call of Duty League’s first Major of 2024 is here. Major One is set to kick off in frosty Boston, and there are viewership rewards via YouTube Drops for fans to earn while watching.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta FaZe head into the weekend undefeated at 7-0, while Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners are right behind them at 6-1 following the Major One online qualifiers. The winner of the Call of Duty event will take home some big-time CDL Points to set themselves up in a great position for the season moving forward.

But for fans, it’s all about the free stuff in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, so here are all the YouTube drops for CDL’s 2024 Major One in Boston.

How to get CDL drops on YouTube

Majors are back! Photo via Call of Duty League

Create an Activision account, which you should already have if you play CoD.

Link your YouTube account with your Activision account on this page.

Tune in during Major One with the linked YouTube account.

Here’s exactly when to tune in for the matches on the weekend of Major One, from Jan. 25 to 28.

CDL Major One schedule

Thursday, Jan. 25

12:30pm CT: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe 2pm CT: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners

Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners 3:30pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra 5pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics

Friday, Jan. 26

12:30pm CT: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBD

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBD 2pm CT: Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBD

Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBD 3:30pm CT: Vegas Legion vs. TBD

Vegas Legion vs. TBD 5pm CT: Boston Breach vs. TBD

Boston Breach vs. TBD 6:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Jan. 27

12:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 6:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan 28

12:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 5pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

All CDL YouTube drops for Major One

Thursday, Jan. 25

“Easy Dub” emblem. Image via Call of Duty League “Flipped a Switch” calling card. Image via Call of Duty League

Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP

60 minutes double XP Watch for 90 minutes: “Easy Dub” emblem

“Easy Dub” emblem Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP

60 minutes double weapon XP Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Flipped a Switch” calling card

Friday, Jan. 26

“To the Bank” calling card. Image via Call of Duty League “Camper” emblem. Image via Call of Duty League

Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP

60 minutes double XP Watch for 90 minutes: “To the Bank” calling card

“To the Bank” calling card Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP

60 minutes double weapon XP Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Camper” emblem

Saturday, Jan. 27

“We’ll Be Right Back” animated emblem. Image via Call of Duty League “Add it to the Reel” animated calling card. Image via Call of Duty League

Watch for one hour: 60 minutes double XP

60 minutes double XP Watch for 90 minutes: “We’ll Be Right Back” animated emblem

“We’ll Be Right Back” animated emblem Watch for two hours: 60 minutes double weapon XP

60 minutes double weapon XP Watch for two hours, 30 minutes: “Add it to the Reel” animated calling card

Sunday, Jan. 28

“Abominable Snowman” weapon charm. Image via Call of Duty League “Frostbite” pistol blueprint. Image via Call of Duty League