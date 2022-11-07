CDL 2023 settings: All maps, modes, rules, and restricted items for MW2

There's not a ton of stuff you can even use, really.

The 2023 Call of Duty League season is gearing up to be a memorable one following one of the biggest CoD releases of all time in Modern Warfare 2 and with this being the “last dance” of a true icon of the game in OpTic’s Scump.

Unlike in previous seasons, fans and players will not have to wait until months into 2023 for the season proper to begin, with the first Major qualifiers scheduled to start on Dec. 2, 2022. With such a short time between the game’s launch and opening night, the pros will need to get acclimated to the official settings for CDL play in the 2023 season.

Those rules were officially released on Nov. 7 and include which modes and maps will be played, which weapons and equipment will be available for use, and what the settings and rules for each mode are.

CDL 2023 modes and maps

Image via Activision

Search and Destroy

In Search and Destroy, one team attempts to plant and detonate a bomb at one of two potential sites, while the other team defends those sites. SnD will be played on:

El Asilo

Embassy

Farm 18

Mercado Las Almas

The first team to win six rounds wins. The time limit for each round is one minute and 30 seconds. The bomb takes five seconds to plant, 45 seconds to detonate, and 7.5 seconds to defuse.

Hardpoint

In Hardpoint, two teams fight for control of a single point that rotates around the map. Holding the hill rewards points to the team in control. Hardpoint will be played on:

Al Bagra Fortress

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

The timer for Hardpoint matches lasts five minutes, but the timer doesn’t move when a Hardpoint is under control or locked. The first to 250 points wins. Each zone lasts for one minute, and the next zone is revealed 10 seconds before the current zone ends.

Control

In Control, teams attempt to take control of two zones without running out of respawns first. Attackers must control all zones to win a round or deplete the other team’s life count, and defenders must stop the attackers from controlling both zones before the time limit expires. Control will be played on:

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Each round of Control lasts for one minute and 30 seconds. It takes 45 seconds to fully capture a zone and the attacking team gets an extra minute when they capture one zone. Each team has 30 respawns.

CDL 2023 restricted items

Image via Activision

Restricted weapons and attachments

All Battle Rifles: Lachmann-762, SO-14, TAQ-V, FTAC Recon

All Shotguns: Lockwood 300, Expedite 12, Bryson 800, Bryson 890

All Light Machine Guns: Sakin MG38, HCR 56, 556 Icarus, RAAL MG, RPK, RAPP H

Marksman Rifles: EBR-14, SP-R 208, Lockwood MK2, LM-S, SA-B 50, TAQ-M

Melee: Riot Shield

Launchers (All): PILA, STRELA-P, JOKR, PRG-7

Attachments: All silencers, all lasers

Restricted equipment, perks, Field Upgrades, and killstreaks

Tactical: Shock Stick, Decoy Grenade, Spotter Scope, Stim, Heartbeat Sensor, Snapshot Grenade, Tear Gas

Lethal: Proximity Mine, Drill Charge, Molotov, C4, Claymore, Thermite, Throwing Knife

Perks: Overkill, Scavenger, Tracker, Strong Arm, Extra Tactical, Resupply, Spotter

All Ultimate Perks: Hardline, High Alert, Ghost, Quick Fix, Overclock, Survivor, Birdseye

Field Upgrades: Tactical Camera, Inflatable Decoy, DDOS, Deployable Cover, Munitions Box, Loadout Drop, Portable Radar, Tactical Insertion, Battle Rage, Recon Drone, Smoke Airdrop, Suppression Mine, Anti-Armor Rounds

Killstreaks: UAV, Bomb Drone, Counter UAV, Care Package, Cluster Mine, Mortar Strike, Sentry Gun, VTOL, Overwatch Helo, Wheelson-HS, Stealth Bomber, Chopper Gunner, Emergency Airdrop, Gunship, Advanced UAV, Juggernaut

The full list of game, player, mode, and advanced settings can be viewed on the competitive settings page on the CDL website. Rules are subject to change over time, as are the maps and modes.