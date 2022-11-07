Call of Duty League’s first Modern Warfare 2 ruleset limits the game to 6 maps, 3 modes, and a fraction of weapons

The list of restricted features is longer than what will actually be played with.

The first ruleset for the 2023 Call of Duty League season in Modern Warfare 2 has been introduced and it bans the majority of items in the game.

Battle rifles, shotguns, light machine guns, marksman rifles, and the Riot Shield are all banned in the ruleset, along with all launchers, silencers, and lasers. Other banned items include every tactical besides stuns and flash grenades, all lethals besides frag grenades and semtex, and all Ultimate perks.

Official #CDL2023 Competitive Ruleset v1.0, Maps & Modes:



Hardpoint:

▪️ Fortress

▪️ Embassy

▪️ Mercado

▪️ Hydroelectric



Search & Destroy:

▪️ El Asilo

▪️ Embassy

▪️ Farm 18

▪️ Mercado



Control:

▪️ Embassy

▪️ Mercado



More ➡️ https://t.co/irvJTHeotS pic.twitter.com/JljBa8kQrF — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) November 7, 2022

The game will also be restricted to just six maps. El Asilo, Embassy, Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Al Bagra Fortress, and Zarqwa Hydroelectric are on the list of approved maps spread across the game modes of Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

This level of banning is not a surprise. MW2 is built for casual play first, so a good amount of the game must be restricted to cater to competitive play on a professional level. But it’s still interesting to see just how much won’t be allowed.

You can read the full list of restricted items, weapons, and more, including kill streaks and field upgrades, on the CDL website. For now, though, players will be able to practice using the current ruleset in preparation for the season.

The 2023 CDL campaign kicks off next month with the first weekend of online qualifiers on Friday, Dec. 2.