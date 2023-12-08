Captain Price claps back at Kratos over CoD campaign joke at The Game Awards

In yet another unlikely Call of Duty crossover, Captain Price himself has fired shots at God of War’s Kratos on social media.

Well, kind of. The actor behind Price since 2019’s Modern Warfare, Barry Sloane, seemed to take exception to a joke at the expense of CoD by Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge during The Game Awards last night. And he used Twitter/X to voice his opinion.

Price pissed? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While presenting an award at the show this year, Judge made a joke that his highly memed award acceptance speech from last year’s show was “longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign.”

This morning, Sloane seemed to not take kindly to Judge’s words, implying how he felt about it with a simple clown emoji.

“That Christopher Judge guy writes all his own material, I hear,” Sloane said. “Talented.”

In 2022, Judge spoke for almost eight minutes while accepting his award for Best Performance as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. It became a running joke throughout this year’s show (and also a reality as several recipients had the “wrap it up” music played during their speeches), and one that Judge fully embraced.

Sloane later clarified his stance on the joke, saying “all’s fair in games of war” and that “he was boss in Stargate,” complimenting Judge from one performer to another. But some of CoD’s developers didn’t feel quite the same as the actor.

“Honestly, as CoD developers, we’ve heard way worse,” said Darcy Sandall, an expert engineer at Sledgehammer Games, the developer of Modern Warfare 3. “But we don’t expect it from a peer, at an event that supposed to be celebrating this years achievements in gaming. Especially with all the information that was leaked about its development.”

Another former CoD dev said the joke may have been funny “but yeah the metrics that CoD absolutely destroys all of the God of War games (probably combined [to be honest]) in is also equally laughable (if not more).”

While the joke may have struck a nerve with some, Judge wasn’t exactly wrong in his assessment. Reports about MW3’s development being rushed in just 18 months may explain the game’s short campaign, which was completed by most in three or four hours, leading it to become the brunt of Judge’s joke.