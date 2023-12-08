Christopher Judge jokes his TGA speech was longer than CoD’s campaign

Kratos takes a jab at CoD.

Christopher Judge druing the 2023 Game Awards presentation.
The 2023 Game Awards are on again, spearheaded by Kratos actor Christopher Judge, who became a meme last year because of his eight-minute-long speech. Now, he’s even taken a few jabs at Call of Duty, saying, “My speech was actually longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign.”

He then added that Activision is “another company he’ll never work for.” Not that he needs to, of course, as he’s literally Kratos, one of the biggest roles in gaming history. Still, he’s promised not to make things too long, even though Jeff promised him to “take as long as he wants,” though I certainly hope he doesn’t.

Christopher Judge presenting at the 2023 Game Awards. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Game Awards

