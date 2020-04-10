Call of Duty was both the top paid and free game on PS4 in March

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone were the top paid and free games, respectively, on the PlayStation Store last month, the official PlayStation Blog announced today.

Despite Modern Warfare releasing all the way back in October, it beat out some new releases like MLB The Show 20, Doom Eternal, and Nioh 2.

Screengrab via PlayStation Blog

Screengrab via PlayStation Blog

The free-to-play Warzone undoubtedly added a boost to Modern Warfare’s sales. Some of the over 30 million players who tried the battle royale game most likely liked what they played and purchased the game’s multiplayer, campaign, and co-op, too.

Warzone, meanwhile, beat out other battle royale titles Fortnite and Apex Legends. That’s unsurprising considering it’s the new kid on the BR block, but it’s still a feat nonetheless.

As an added bonus, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was also the fifth-best selling game on the PS Store. March was a good month for Activision on PlayStation.

Even with Modern Warfare and Warzone flourishing, 2020’s Call of Duty title should be teased and announced within the next few months, too.