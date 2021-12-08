Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is now live, featuring the new map Caldera

Call of Duty: Warzone’s massive Pacific update, and the new map Caldera, are now live in-game on all platforms for those who own Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The 24-hour early access period allows owners of this year’s newest Call of Duty series entry to jump into the new Pacific island-themed map set in World War II. It will be available for free to all players starting tomorrow.

Other than changing up the location from drab and dreary Verdansk, Caldera offers a slew of Vanguard weapons and equipment from the WWII era. There are new vehicles, such as the WWII fighter jets that can be used for dogfights above the tropical setting.

The full patch notes for the Pacific update also highlight changes and additions such as new public events, new contracts, new mechanics like anti-aircraft guns, and a whole lot more.

In addition, the update includes Warzone’s new RICOCHET anti-cheat PC kernel-level driver, which will activate first in the Asia-Pacific region before expanding worldwide. The hopes are that this new layer of anti-cheat will stop hackers in their tracks.

Players can try to hop into Caldera now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC if they own Call of Duty: Vanguard. But you may encounter server problems early on as the game gets flooded with players trying to drop in.