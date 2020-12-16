Call of Duty: Warzone “dev error 5476” explanation and fixes

The “dev error 5476” should be familiar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players. The error surfaced a few months before Black Ops Cold War’s release and was eventually fixed by Infinity Ward.

Though most fans thought that was the end of “dev error 5476,” it’s back once again with the latest update. Fans are already reporting the error on multiple platforms and the error seems to be preventing players from joining multiplayer and Warzone lobbies. The error’s origins are unknown, but it looks to be about server-sided instabilities regarding player profiles.

Infinity Ward or Activision haven’t released any information regarding the error, but there are a couple of homemade, community-tested solutions you can try out to fix the problem by yourself. The issue should be resolved in a couple of days with a fix by Infinity Ward, but you can still get your daily dose of CoD before having to wait.

Here’s how you can fix the “dev error 5476” in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

How to fix “dev error 5476” in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

As strange as it may sound, the majority of the Warzone/Modern Warfare player base is reporting that changing their calling card and emblem to something else apart from “randomized” was able to fix “dev error 5476” for them.

To do this, you’ll need to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and navigate to multiplayer, barracks, customization, then identity.

Once you’re there, choose calling cards and pick one of them. Don’t select the option to use one at random since it could be a cause for “dev error 5476.” Do the same for emblems as well and you should be ready to jump back into the action.

If changing your emblem and calling card doesn’t do the trick for you, try exiting out of the game and resetting your router before giving it another go. You can also try reinstalling the game since it’s one of the most recommended solutions for every CoD-related error. But considering the game’s size, this may be a less than ideal option.

We recommend keeping an eye on community forums for other alternative fixes that may come up in the future and joining the discussions if the error keeps appearing for you. Keep an eye on Infinity Ward on Twitter as well since the developer tends to update fans regarding known errors through social media.