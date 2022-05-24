Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release date set for Oct. 28

Call of Duty fans can now count down the days until they can play the next installment in the franchise.

Activision announced today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. This release date is a week earlier than that of Vanguard, which launched on Nov. 5, 2021.

In addition to the release date, Activision posted a video and some artwork featuring iconic MW characters, including Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, Alejandro, and Ghost. In the video, graffiti text on a cargo container also seemed to hint at a gameplay reveal date of June 8. The bright green graffiti reads J-8-22, which could mean fans only have to wait about two weeks to get a look at the game.

Hopes are high for MWII, which will be developed by Infinity Ward, the studio that worked on the Modern Warfare game that was released in 2019. Despite player complaints about certain aspects of the game, it broke various records for sales and earned more than $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2019.

The pressure on Infinity Ward may prove to be even greater than usual, though, considering a Bloomberg report from February that Treyarch’s next title won’t be coming in 2023 as initially planned. Instead, MWII will reportedly be the main title for two years, a major change to the annual Call of Duty release cycle.

Fortunately for the game, a second Warzone game is supposed to come along with it, and a “new free-to-play online title” will be coming in 2023, according to Bloomberg. Warzone proved to be a major hit when it was released in March 2020. More than two years later, the game is still popular among gamers and streamers despite competition from fellow battle royale games Fortnite and Apex Legends.