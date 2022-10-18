Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Special Ops mode explained

Call of Duty is known the world over for its addictive multiplayer and bombastic campaigns, but its co-op modes are also quite popular.

While there’s no Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has brought back Special Ops as its cooperative mode for 2022’s CoD, and it’s sounding like it might be something pretty special for fans of that type of gameplay.

Special Ops is a replayable co-op experience and will feature three missions at launch, all taking place in Al Mazrah:



Described as “an evolution of the Special Ops mode from Modern Warfare (2019),” Special Ops will launch with three missions and more will be added over time, including highly difficult endgame raids. The first raid will launch in December.

Here’s everything Activision had to say about Special Ops in MW2.

MW2 Special Ops kits

Kits are backpacks that players equip in Special Ops, and they contain weapons and equipment, including perks, Field Upgrades, and killstreaks just like in multiplayer. Here are the three kits available at launch:

Assault: Kit focused on increased armor with an Armor Box Field Upgrade. Later levels include faster Loadout item usage, increased armor capacity, and free Stims included in the Backpack.

Medic: Kit focused on quicker revives with a Stim Pistol Field Upgrade for ranged instant revives. Later levels include a free Bomb Drone, similar benefits to the Double Time Perk, and free Claymores and anti-tank mines included in the Backpack.

Engineer: Kit focused on better equipment usage with a Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade to see nearby enemies. Later levels include the ability to automatically restock Lethals and Tacticals over time, the ability to carry extra equipment, and a free Heartbeat Sensor and Spotter Scope included in the Backpack.

“Kits are leveled up by earning Stars through missions and mission-related challenges, which gives all three of these launch missions plenty of replayability,” Activision said. “We highly recommend completing all three Special Ops missions with three stars and have at least one Kit leveled up to Rank 5 before Raids, a direct continuation of the campaign, are introduced to Special Ops later in Season 01.”

All MW2 Special Ops missions

Bad Situation

“Infiltrate a town in the dead of night to uncover intel and evidence left behind by Al Qatala before exfiltrating. Stealth is key to survival.”

Vehicle Escape

“Multiple SAM turrets are preventing reinforcements from entering Al Mazrah. With the help of a vehicle, navigate through the winding streets of a suburb to destroy them; then speed over to the exfil plane to escape.”

Observatory Defense

“A love letter to fans of survival modes — defend the observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs. Between each wave, Operators can spend cash to get items, such as Killstreaks, Self-Revive kits, and armor plates.”

MW2 is available on all platforms on Oct. 28.