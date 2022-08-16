Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders come with early access to the campaign

There was already plenty of hype surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. A remake of one of CoD’s most beloved installments was sure to excite fans, but that goes doubly so after what many viewed as a disappointing installment in Vanguard.

The game also comes with rewards for players who pre-order the title including early access to the open beta on PlayStation. Now, Activision has sweetened the deal even more, giving players that digitally pre-order Modern Warfare II the opportunity to play the new game’s campaign a week before the official release.

The original Modern Warfare 2 campaign featured some of the most famous and infamous missions and storylines in the history of the franchise, from “No Russian” to General Shepherd’s betrayal. Considering the broad criticisms that later installments of CoD have received in regards to their campaigns, many players are eager to see if MWII can match up to its predecessor.

There is also now an official roadmap for the launch of MWII, as detailed in a blog post released on CoD’s website. The roadmap includes all the important dates for players that want to play in the open beta in the weeks leading up to the release of the game, as well as information about the Call of Duty: Next event on Sept. 15, where more information about MWII will be announced, as well as more details being released about the next installment of Warzone and updates to come for the mobile version of the battle royale, as well.

No matter what version of CoD is your favorite to play, there’s plenty of information and gameplay opportunities coming up for you quickly.