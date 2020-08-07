Call of Duty League reveals its championship trophy

This is what all 12 CDL teams are after.

The Call of Duty League showed fans what its championship trophy looks like in a new video posted to Twitter today.

The trophy is similar in shape and design to the CDL logo, which is unique in itself. “Glory isn’t given,” the video teases, revealing what every CDL team is chasing after.

This is what glory looks like.



Presenting the Call of Duty League championship trophy, awarded to the winning team of the #CDL2020 postseason. 12 professional teams begin the chase for the trophy August 19 with the start of the #CDLPlayoffs. Subscribe at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF. pic.twitter.com/8QcRnvU2x5 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 7, 2020

In October, the league revealed that the logo represents the “three essential pillars” of CoD esports: professional, amateur, and community. The trophy has the same aesthetic.

While the trophy will likely go to the team that wins it, the players themselves will earn championship rings to wear for life. With this being the inaugural CDL season, everyone will want to win it and go down as the first CDL champion.

When the CDL playoffs begin, all 12 teams will be placed into either the winners bracket and an elimination bracket based on their seeding, which is determined by the regular season’s CDL Points standings. The final four teams will compete during the championship weekend.

The CDL playoffs run from Aug. 19 to 23. The CDL Championship Weekend follows one week later on Aug. 29 and 30.