Call of Duty devs accused of stealing Warzone skin design from Dr Disrespect’s upcoming DEADROP game

The jury is out on whose right and wrong.

A new skin has launched in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone that fans and Robert Bowling, the studio head at Midnight Society, claim looks similar to the one used in Dr. Disrespect’s DEADROP.

The Warzone skin in question is called “Doomsayer.”

It’s a premium skin and is best described as futuristic cyborg armor that comes with a matching blue mask resembling a skeleton covered in a hood. A fan showed a side-by-side comparison between it and a skin or character design that has appeared in DEADROP promotion material.

It was designed by Bowling, who once worked as an Infinity Ward dev.

I think @fourzerotwo (Robert Bowling) is going to be happy to see that Activision just added his own skin in #Vanguard 🤡

Maybe not… ->🙃 pic.twitter.com/vZTyWIp2pZ — 𝗡𝗛' -Hotel Six- 🧼🥇 (@ModenasHD) August 16, 2022

Bowling made the same allegation himself in a separate tweet, although he was a little more subtle. “At least name it after me,” he said, implying it was initially designed by him.

At least name it after me. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) August 16, 2022

It’s been liked by more than 1,300 people on Twitter at this point. However, opinions were mixed. Some agreed while others said the design was similar to existing ones from Black Ops 4 and Halo Reach.

It’s not uncommon to see skins that look similar to each other appear in multiple titles. However, the consensus among fans and players is the resemblance between these two is uncanny. The jury is still out on whose right and wrong, though, since neither Dr Disrespect, Sledgehammer Games, nor Infinity Ward have commented on it yet to state their case.

Moreover, it’s caused the skin to generate a lot of buzz on social media, which could impact sales positively or negatively depending on how people react.

There’s also a chance it could get removed. But at this stage, it’s still available to buy.