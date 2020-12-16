Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “error zed 398 swift clover” explained

AAA titles may seem like they have it all figured out from the outside, but even games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can run into unexpected bugs and errors after content releases. CoD fans are usually accustomed to servers going down during the beta and release periods, but the game does relatively well while rolling out additional content.

The first season of Black Ops Cold War went live earlier today. Though the roll-out was going smoothly without any issues on consoles, PC players found themselves unable to play any of the new maps. Fans trying to join a multiplayer match were prompted with the “error zed 398 swift clover,” which was a hard one to figure out since players experiencing it had no issues while logging into the game.

This error basically prevents players from joining a match, sending them back to the multiplayer main menu. Though Treyarch hasn’t explained the reason behind this error, the developer already posted on Twitter, assuring fans that it’s working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Treyarch disabled the cross-play feature for PC users for the time being and it looks like it was able to fix the issue for some players, while others are still waiting for a solution from the devs. You can follow the Trello card related to the error or Treyarch on social media for future updates regarding the error.

How to fix the “error zed 398 swift clover” in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

The “error zed 398 swift clover” appears when the new maps that were introduced to the game with season one fail to load. This isn’t a connection related issue, though, and you’ll need to wait for Treyarch to roll out a fix to eliminate the problem altogether.

You can still try out completely exiting out of Black Ops Cold War and re-logging in to the game since there have been users reporting that they could play the original maps by doing so. Turning off cross-play manually is also another method that you can try out.

You should still be able to play all the maps apart from the new ones and Christmas Nuketown until the issue gets resolved.