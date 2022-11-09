Third-person playlists coming to Warzone 2

Season one of Warzone 2 will include a third-person playlist to give players a new perspective on the battle royale.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward put a new focus on playing the first-person shooter in a different way. This was introduced through third-person perspectives, which were added to the game upon its release. Players could play MW2 in third-person and spectate players from a different angle through the helmet camera. This third-person push by Infinity Ward has now expanded to Warzone 2.

Look for Third-Person Playlists coming to #Warzone2 in the Battle Royale weekly rotations during Season 01 👀 pic.twitter.com/TSNpkHMYCb — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

“This shift in perspective could completely change the Battle Royale fundamentals in Call of Duty, allowing for different visibility tactics and an altered, but still action-packed gameplay feel,” states Activision in a recent Call of Duty blog post.

While third-person mode will be a massive change to Warzone 2, it will not be the default mode for players. Instead, the third-person mode will be locked to a weekly playlist rotation to allow players to play the game mode occasionally and return to the traditional first-person view whenever. This playlist will be introduced to Warzone 2 alongside the season one release of MW2, which is set to hit servers on Nov. 16.

By selecting the third-person playlist option in Warzone 2, players will get to play against others also in third-person mode, making the playing field level unlike if the mode was introduced as a selectable option in the base Warzone game. More playlists and likely different versions of the third-person mode will come as Warzone 2 continues and more seasons are introduced to the game.