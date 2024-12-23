Forgot password
BO6, Warzone devs ‘continuing to gather community feedback’ regarding crossplay cheating in Ranked Play

BO6's positive launch has been bogged down by hacking issues, and it's a tough look for the company behind it.
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 01:01 pm

Activision has detailed its philosophy behind Ranked Play matchmaking in Black Ops 6, including one of the biggest main complaints right now, which is cheaters.

In a new blog post, Activision explained the four tenets it takes into account when matchmaking for Ranked Play: competitive integrity restrictions, connection, rank/skill and performance, and time to match. And it supplied further details in a massive new 18-page “whitepaper” document to do so.

A shot of Vorkuta from Black Ops 6.
Activision has some work to do in 2025. Image via Activision

Because of this, Activision says that crossplay between console and PC is necessary to keep the pool of players as big as possible to help with the process of finding even matches with the four aforementioned parameters in mind. And this has been quite a controversial facet of BO6 in the community lately.

“For Ranked Play in Black Ops 6, crossplay is active for all players,” Activision said. “This allows for the largest player population possible to maximize matching players with others of similar rank and Skill Rating.”

As for the myriad of complaints from players, especially those on console, who are running into cheaters using cheats like wallhacks and aimbot on PC and thus ruining games for the console community too, the company said it’s “continuing to gather community feedback” and “working closely across all aspects, including addressing reports of cheating with Team RICOCHET.”

If Activision is indeed gathering feedback from the community, it will quickly find out that the most vocal players are asking for the opportunity or chance to turn off crossplay while playing on console to lessen the chances of being matched against hackers, and looking for a better experience overall.

Earlier this month, Activision admitted that it “did not hit the mark” with its RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system for the launch of Ranked Play in both BO6 and Warzone, promising improvements in seasons two and three. But if the hacking epidemic continues, it may be too late for many by the time the changes arrive.

