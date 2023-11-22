It’s back in Modern Warfare 3, and it’s still as good as ever. We’ve got the best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3, and it’s one you can use right now to start dominating multiplayer.

One of Modern Warfare 2’s best SMGs, the Vaznev-9K has been brought forward to MW3 like all other MW2 guns, and it hasn’t changed much. It’s still one of the strongest options for run-and-gun classes and SMG fans.

Here are the best attachments and the best class for the Vaznev-9K in MW3.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout and class setup in MW3

A few alterations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just because it has a MW2 logo next to it doesn’t mean the Vaznev-9K should be left behind in 2022 where it came from. It’s still a dominant SMG in MW3 and one that you should level up if you haven’t already.

Best Vaznev-9K attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: Schlager PEG Box IV

Schlager PEG Box IV Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

The tried-and-true attachments for the Vaznev in MW2 work just fine in MW3 as well, but with some slight alterations. The main difference here is I like to use the 45 Round Mag due to MW3’s longer time-to-kill, meaning you can always use a few extra bullets in the clip to finish off a foe in a gunfight.

Elsewhere, the Lockshot KT85 helps rein in the SMG’s formidable base recoil, the Schlager PEG Box IV offers better ADS speed without any penalty, and the True-TAC Grip offers better handling.

The other main change from MW2’s Vaznev setup is the addition of 9mm High Grain Rounds. These are quite popular in MW3 thus far and offer a big boon to damage and range, both of which are key when running an SMG in an AR-heavy meta.

Best Vaznev-9K class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti or WSP Stinger

Renetti or WSP Stinger Tactical: Flash Grenade or Stun Grenade

Flash Grenade or Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

I love this class setup for all SMG builds in MW3, so the Vaznev is no different. The Infantry Vest allows for all of the other perks and equipment, including a solid pistol like the Renetti, a stun grenade to keep your opponents off-guard, and a semtex to flush them out of cover.

For perks, Commando Gloves and Lightweight Boots will accentuate the Vaznev’s run-and-gun playstyle, and I like to use Tac Mask since seemingly everyone in MW3 runs stun grenades, myself included.