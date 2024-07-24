The best Static-HV loadout and class setup in MW3

The fifth season of MW3 has introduced another submachine gun for Call of Duty gamers to try out. If you’re a fan of getting up close and personal with the enemy, you’ll want to test our best build and class for the Static-HV.

Best Static-HV loadout in MW3

Get ready to run and gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Static-HV is the new SMG on the block in MW3 season five. It reminds me a bit of the FSS Hurricane from MW2 due to its default 50-round magazine and general appearance (though the FSS Hurricane is definitely a little bigger than the Static-HV).

Activision compared the Static-HV to a “bite-sized LMG,” and its description says players can expect to “bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG” boasting a “high fire rate.” If you’re looking for a new SMG to level up or you just want to try the other weapon added to MW3 season five alongside the STG, here’s our best class setup for the Static-HV.

Best Static-HV build in MW3

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Auger 840 Light Barrel

Auger 840 Light Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: THAR-V1.2 Grip

THAR-V1.2 Grip Stock: FSS Guardian Stock

This loadout for the Static-HV focuses on improving the SMG’s Recoil Control, Mobility, and Handling with some minor decreases to its Range and Accuracy, according to the create-a-class stat chart. I’ve used the Purifier Muzzle Brake S Muzzle and DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel attachments on several other weapons in MW3, so they should do just fine in the early days of season five too.

The Auger 840 Light Barrel has the most pros of the four options for the Static-HV and just two cons like the other three, so that seems like a serviceable pick for now. And of the three Rear Grips, the THAR-V1.2 Grip has no downsides, so that felt like an easy choice to me.

For Stock, the FSS Guardian Stock is the most balanced option in the group. If you really want to get cracked on the map, though, the No Stock attachment has some serious movement buffs—at the cost of some major Accuracy and Recoil Control nerfs.

An Optic shouldn’t be necessary on this SMG; the iron sights looked just fine to me in limited testing. But if you absolutely need to throw on a Red Dot Sight of some kind, you can probably do so by taking off the Rear Grip.

Best Static-HV class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun grenade

Stun grenade Lethal: Sticky grenade

Sticky grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Whether you’re looking to run around the map nonstop or sit on the hill and play the objective, these perks and equipment should do the trick when used alongside the Static-HV. If you feel like you’re dealing with more flashes and stuns than explosives, you can switch EOD for Tac Mask. And if you want to be a little more sneaky, replace Trophy System with Dead Silence. Ultimately, you can change up any of these options based on what you prefer.

