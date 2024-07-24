The best STG44 loadout and class setup in MW3

A classic assault rifle from several Call of Duty titles has made its way into the latest entry in the franchise. The STG44 was added to MW3 as part of season five, and we’ve got the best build and class for you to try out early on.

Best STG44 loadout in MW3

Now where’s the MP40? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The STG44 should be a name that’s familiar to longtime CoD players. In MW3, its description calls it “the rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon.”

“Hard-hitting” is the key phrase there since the STG has been a powerful gun in many other CoD titles—so there’s no reason to expect that to change in MW3. It’s still early in season five of MW3, but here’s the best class setup for the STG so far.

Best STG44 build in MW3

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel

Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

Citadel Grip Optic: MK.3 Reflector

This STG build focuses on improving the Recoil Control, Range, Mobility, and Handling at the slight cost of some Accuracy, based on the create-a-class stat chart. The Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel seemed like the best choice early on thanks to its standout buffs to Bullet Velocity & Range, Damage Range, and Bullet Velocity. The T51R Billeted Brake Muzzle and DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel are common attachments on other ARs in MW3, and they don’t feel too bad on the STG so far.

Through minimal testing with the STG, I actually don’t mind the iron sights too much. So if you’d rather use an attachment slot on a Stock, Ammunition, or Magazine instead of an Optic, feel free. I just liked the way the gun felt a little more with the MK.3 Reflector equipped.

Best STG44 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun grenade

Stun grenade Lethal: Sticky grenade

Sticky grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

This is one of the more basic class setups I’ve used in MW3 basically since launch, so feel free to change up any of the equipment or perks based on personal preference. If you opt to remove Covert Sneakers, though, you might want to throw on Dead Silence instead of the Trophy System. But if you like to play the objective like me, that Trophy System can be a lifesaver.

