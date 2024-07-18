Image Credit: Bethesda
Captain Price on new MW3 season 5 map
Image via Activision
MW3 season 5 early patch notes: STG assault rifle, WWE collab, new maps, and more

The summer season brings a slew of new content.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Jul 18, 2024 12:14 pm

Adrenaline in my soul, oh my god, it’s Cody Rhodes! Season five of Modern Warfare 3 is adding the American Nightmare as an operator, but that’s just the beginning.

New weapons, maps, modes, Prestige levels, and more will try to bring gamers back for one of MW3’s final seasons before the calendar flips to fall and the focus turns to Black Ops 6 for the foreseeable future.

Here’s everything coming in season five of MW3, launching at 11am CT on July 24.

MW3 season 5 patch notes

MW3 operators wield their weapons.
Season five is upon us. Image via Activision

The penultimate season of MW3 has a good amount of stuff for players to look forward to. Here’s everything that’s new and changing in season five.

Weapon balancing

Season five will bring a balancing pass for both problematic and weak weapons in an effort to keep things fresh in the game’s final months. Check back here on July 24 for details about what’s changing.

New weapons

MW3 STG Warzone
Welcome back. Image via Activision

The STG assault rifle and Static-HV SMG are the two new guns available on day one as part of the battle pass, but even more will be coming later on. In the midseason update, the Spear melee weapon and Torque 35 combat bow will be joining the arsenal.

New Aftermarket Parts

MW3 Season 5 Aftermarket Parts
New ways to use old guns. Image via Activision

New Conversion Kits for the RAAL, RPK, and more will be added throughout the season.

New maps

Two new maps, Bait and Yard, will join three cel-shaded variants of existing maps in season five. These are all core six-vs-six maps for the MW3 multiplayer experience.

New modes

New modes your thing? Image via Activision

Several new and limited time modes, including one called Slam Deathmatch as part of a WWE collab, will be coming in season five. Other modes include COD Warrior, the Arcade Playlist, Speaking of WWE…

WWE collab

Rhea Ripley running in Call of Duty
Sucker punches are back. Image via Activision

Season five’s collaboration is with the worldwide leader in wrestling entertainment, the WWE. A Rhea Ripley skin will be a part of the battle pass, while Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will come within the season as part of operator bundles.

New Prestige levels

MW3 season five prestige levels
Begin the rank-up grind again. Image via Activision

The new max level in season five will be 1,050, with a new max Prestige of 17. As seen in the image above, there’s several rewards to unlock.

This article will be updated with more information once the patch is live on July 24.

