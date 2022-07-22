A submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone is only as good as its attachments and perks in the loadout you choose.
In general, SMG’s in Warzone usually need to be paired up with a long-range option in an Overkill class. The best way to ensure success in the game is to use a powerful SMG for close-quarters fights and an assault rifle, LMG, sniper rifle, or other long-range option for fights at a distance.
SMG’s should be used to navigate close-quarters environments, and players should also get in the habit of swapping to the SMG in their loadout when trying to move as fast as possible in between cover. SMG’s are dominant on the game’s smaller maps, like Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, and should be leveled up to keep up with the crowd.
Here are some of the best current SMG loadouts to use in Warzone.
Best SMG loadout and build in Warzone: attachments, perks, class setup
H4 Blixen Warzone loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMX
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Fleet
- Perk1: Quick
Perk 1: Serpentine or Quick Fix
Perk 2: Tempered or Overkill
Perk 3: Amped or Combat Scout
Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex
Tactical: Stim or Stun Grenade
Marco 5 Warzone loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
MP-40 Warzone loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Krausnick ISO2M
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Unmarked
- Perk 2: Quick
