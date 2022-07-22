A submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone is only as good as its attachments and perks in the loadout you choose.

In general, SMG’s in Warzone usually need to be paired up with a long-range option in an Overkill class. The best way to ensure success in the game is to use a powerful SMG for close-quarters fights and an assault rifle, LMG, sniper rifle, or other long-range option for fights at a distance.

SMG’s should be used to navigate close-quarters environments, and players should also get in the habit of swapping to the SMG in their loadout when trying to move as fast as possible in between cover. SMG’s are dominant on the game’s smaller maps, like Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, and should be leveled up to keep up with the crowd.

Here are some of the best current SMG loadouts to use in Warzone.

Best SMG loadout and build in Warzone: attachments, perks, class setup

H4 Blixen Warzone loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMX

Jonsson 9″ RMX Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk1: Quick

Perk 1: Serpentine or Quick Fix

Perk 2: Tempered or Overkill

Perk 3: Amped or Combat Scout

Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex

Tactical: Stim or Stun Grenade

Marco 5 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

9mm 48 Round Drums Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Perk 1: Serpentine or Quick Fix

Perk 2: Ghost or Tempered

Perk 3: Amped or Combat Scout

Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex

Tactical: Stim or Stun Grenade

MP-40 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Krausnick ISO2M

Krausnick ISO2M Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Unmarked

Unmarked Perk 2: Quick

Perk 1: Serpentine or Quick Fix

Perk 2: Ghost or Overkill

Perk 3: Amped or Combat Scout

Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex

Tactical: Stim or Stun Grenade