The best MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The MP5 is back and here to stay.

While some first-person shooter games aim for realism and tactical gameplay, many fans of Call of Duty love it for its arcade-like qualities and the ability to run around and shoot like a madman.

The MP5 is returning for another year of dominance in Call of Duty. In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, it’s easily one of the best guns in the game and a must-use for SMG players.

For modes like Hardpoint or Domination, the MP5 is great for pushing objectives swiftly and gunning enemies down to help your team’s advancement.

Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the MP5 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that suit a number of playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.

Here are just a few of the best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fully loaded

Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)

Optic: Quickdot LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 9.5″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Warden Tight Grip

Stock: Collapsed Stock

Speedy

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Commando Assembly

Mid-range

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 9.8″ Takedown

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Warden Tight Grip