The best MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While some first-person shooter games aim for realism and tactical gameplay, many fans of Call of Duty love it for its arcade-like qualities and the ability to run around and shoot like a madman.
The MP5 is returning for another year of dominance in Call of Duty. In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, it’s easily one of the best guns in the game and a must-use for SMG players.
For modes like Hardpoint or Domination, the MP5 is great for pushing objectives swiftly and gunning enemies down to help your team’s advancement.
Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the MP5 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that suit a number of playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.
Here are just a few of the best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.
Fully loaded
Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)
Optic: Quickdot LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.5″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Warden Tight Grip
Stock: Collapsed Stock
Speedy
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Stock: Commando Assembly
Mid-range
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.8″ Takedown
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Handle: Warden Tight Grip