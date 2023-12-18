Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone season one

The MTZ Interceptor is not only the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone, but arguably the best weapon to use in Urzikstan, even after seeing a nerf.

After dominating the early stages of Warzone in MW3, Marksman Rifles suffered a significant blow in the Dec. 14 update. As part of a wide-sweeping weapon balance, the DM56 had its damage values decreased across the board.

Then, the KVD Enforcer saw its headshot multiplier reduced, and the MTZ Interceptor had its headshot multiplier cranked down from two to 1.5. The nerf shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as community members previously slammed the weapon for being “broken.”

Here’s what we think is the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone after the balancing update, along with some others that work almost as well.

Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 3

Right now, the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone is the MTZ Interceptor. Despite getting nerfed recently, the MTZ Interceptor remains a dominant weapon. Previously, the hard-hitting rifle did 190 damage to the head and neck, allowing players to down a fully-armored enemy in two shots.

The balancing update changed that damage value to 142, which means players can still down an enemy in three well-placed shots. So, the one-shot difference won’t make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of meta conversations, as the MTZ Interceptor still kills faster than most long-range meta options.

We still expect the KVD Enforcer to be a viable weapon, but the DM56 damage per second fell off a cliff after the update.

MTZ Interceptor

The MTZ Interceptor you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x Stock: MCW Blackjack

MCW Blackjack Magazine: 20 Round Mag

MCW 6.8

Try this one out for size. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Barrel: Tempus Predator Precision Barrel

Tempus Predator Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x Ammunition: 6.8 Weaith Spire Point Rounds

6.8 Weaith Spire Point Rounds Magazine: 60 Round Drum

KVD Enforcer

Still viable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: KAS-10 584MM MOD Barrel

KAS-10 584MM MOD Barrel Optic: Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

DM56

There are probably better options, but if you really want to run it… Screenshot by Dot Esports