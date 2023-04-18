Best gyro-aiming settings for MW2 and Warzone 2

If you love using gyro settings in Modern Warfare 2, making sure you have the best settings possible is incredibly important to give you a leg up over your opponents.

Gyro aiming settings were added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 after launch, and at first, they were quite confusing to players. Not many fans knew exactly what these new settings did, and there were some who accidentally turned them on, including one popular COD League pro player. The gyro settings are for controllers only and essentially turn a controller into a mouse. Players can move their character’s view by lifting their controller up, down, and sideways. This basically removes the need for the right joystick on a controller.

While this is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, some players might be intrigued to try out these settings for themselves. If you fall into this crowd but have no idea where to start with your settings, then keep reading our guide below for a full walkthrough on the gyro settings in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Best gyro settings for MW2 and Warzone 2

To view your gyro settings in either MW2 or Warzone 2, open up your options menu and then go to the settings box. Click it, and then navigate to the controller settings using the tabs on the left-hand side of the screen. Here, you need to move to the Advanced tab, which you can do by pressing R1/RB.

In order to first turn gyro aim on, you need to find the setting called Gyro Behavior and turn it to “On.” Following that setting, you can further customize your gyro aim by copying the following settings:

Gyro Behaviour – Player preference, but “ADS Only” is the best newcomer settings

– Player preference, but “ADS Only” is the best newcomer settings Gravity Vector – On

– On Gyro Sensitivity Horizontal – 10.00

– 10.00 Gyro Sensitivity Vertical – 10.00

– 10.00 Gyro Horizontal Inversion – Off

– Off Gyro Vertical Inversion – Off

– Off FOV Sensitivity Scaling – On

– On Gyro Uses Stick ADS Sensitivity – Off

– Off Gyro ADS Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00

– 1.00 Gyro ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing – Instant

These are meant to be newcomer-friendly settings, as anything more extreme and your gyro aim will be all over the place. By equipping these settings first, you can establish a baseline to learn how gyro aiming works and if you want to continue using it. If you feel that you want more precise movements, you can change some of the sensitivity settings to further perfect your aim.